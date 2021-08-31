"The real winner is Tyron Woodley" - Henry Cejudo lauds Tyron Woodley for earning massive payday against Jake Paul

Although Tyron Woodley lost to YouTube star Jake Paul in their much-awaited boxing showdown on August 29, Henry Cejudo believes he emerged as the real winner. It is no secret that Woodley secured a handsome payday on the night, and Cejudo respects him for brilliantly selling the fight along with Paul.

'Triple C took to Instagram to speak about the recently concluded fight between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul. According to Cejudo, Woodley clearly lost the bout. He believes Paul was the more active fighter and that 'The Chosen One' had just one good moment in the entire fight.

However, the former two-division champion lauded Tyron Woodley for his role in promoting the contest and earning a massive payday.

"Jake Paul did beat Tyron Woodley. I think I maybe only had Tyron winning the second or third round, I forget when he caught him with that good, straight right but that's about it. Too passive, those power shots they don't mean anything. For those of you who think Tyron won, you guys are crazy man. The fact that Tyron Woodley allowed Jake Paul to be in the fight with him, that's just...you lost man."

"But I will say this. At the end of the day, Tyron Woodley is the real winner. Can you imagine how much pay-per-view money he made? And he's got a good mouth, man, the dude can sell a fight. He may not be able to know how to fight or know how to box but he can sell a damn fight. Guys, think about the entertainment side of fights, this is what I'm saying. A lot of you guys think MMA is respect but it doesn't get you paid. Start a damn gimmick," said Cejudo.

Tyron Woodley wants to run it back with Jake Paul

In the aftermath of his split decision loss to Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley demanded an immediate rematch from 'The Problem Child.' While Jake Paul didn't mind running it back with the former UFC champ, he had one condition.

Tyron Woodley must get 'I love Jake Paul' tattooed on his body and post it on social media. 'The Chosen One' initially agreed to the deal and the pair shook hands on it but Woodley is yet to post a picture of the tattoo.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh