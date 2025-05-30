"The ref saved him" - Fans react as Oleksandr Usyk focuses on core training ahead of Daniel Dubois rematch

Oleksandr Usyk's recent training footage ahead of his much-anticipated rematch against Daniel Dubois has gotten boxing fans talking, after he exchanged brutal body shots with his sparring partner.
Dubois and Usyk are scheduled to lock horns for the second time on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London. 'Dynamite' looks to seek revenge after being defeated by the Ukrainian in their first matchup in August 2023.
The Englishman earned his shot after outclassing Anthony Joshua in September last year. Meanwhile, Usyk looks to extend his undefeated record (23-0) after back-to-back wins over Tyson Fury.
Ahead of their rematch, Usyk was recently captured receiving uninterrupted shots to the body from his sparring partner. The footage was posted by Ring Magazine on X, with a caption:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"Oleksandr Usyk strengthening his core as he looks to defend his Ring heavyweight title against Daniel Dubois on July 19th."
Check out the post below:
Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:
"He should [strengthen his core]. That's how he lost last time. Luckily the ref saved him"
Others wrote:
"He knows that body shot was legit. Dubois will shock the world this time."
"Well if that ain't proof, preparing for low blows."
"He will need it because Dubois is gonna try to finish what he started."
"Hopefully Dubois will knock him out."
Check out more fan reactions below:
Eddie Hearn previews Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois
Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois. Although 'Dynamite' suffered a defeat in his initial outing against the Ukrainian, the Matchroom Boxing chairman believes in the Englishman's chances this time around.
Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn said:
"It'll be a huge fight for them. And, It's a good fight. I think Dubois is definitely in with a shout there to become undisputed. It's another big fight for British boxing, along with Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr."
Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (5:19):