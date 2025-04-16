“The respect that goes with it” - Tye Ruotolo breaks down why influential people like Mark Zuckerberg are drawn to jiu-jitsu

Reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is extremely proud that Brazilian jiu-jitsu has become more mainstream in recent years. There is a boom when it comes to people embracing 'The Gentle Art', and even celebrities and influential personalities are flocking to the mats.

As far as Tye Ruotolo is concerned, he's not surprised that bright and eloquent individuals are drawn to the sport he loves. After all, jiu-jitsu is for everyone, and it's just as mentally stimulating as it is physically demanding.

The Atos standout even cited Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has also grown passionate about BJJ. The youngest IBJJF world champion in an interview with Combat Sports Today, said:

"I see so many smart guys like Zuckerberg, so many different, [people with] influence, so many smart individuals, so many different high level individuals that go into Jiu Jitsu, just because of how many techniques there are, just because of what the actual sport possesses, just the respect that goes with it."

Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo is currently gearing up for his second world title defense against ultra-tough challenger Dante Leon. This high-stakes all-grappling war will serve as the penultimate match for ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tye Ruotolo expects war against battle-tested Dante Leon

Tye Ruotolo understands the danger that Dante Leon brings, considering they split their first two matches outside of the promotion. The 22-year-old BJJ savant is excited to be pitted against another formidable adversary, who should once again bring out the best in him.

The welterweight submission grappling king said in the same interview:

"Once you get to the highest levels, everyone is tough, and Dante is no different. He’s strong, he’s flexible, he’s well-rounded."

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

