Tye Ruotolo says his talents beyond submission grappling are yearning 'to be uncovered'

Tye Ruotolo has hinted at a plausible future beyond the mats as he continued his dominant reign in his discipline.

The American grappling phenom, who holds submission grappling world championships alongside twin brother Kade in ONE Championship, has spoken about putting his rashguard aside to pursue other martial arts in the promotion.

In a recent exchange with Combat Sports Today, the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion shared the same sentiment, confirming with the host that he's 100 percent down to turn his dream into a reality. Tye Ruotolo shared:

"100 percent. You know, I love jiu-jitsu with all my heart, but I do feel like there's something else out there. I feel like there's some potential of mine that needs to be uncovered, in some other departments, you know, and I'm excited to find it for sure."

While Tye didn't reveal what's next on his radar, all signs point to an MMA debut for him, like Kade. The latter has made it three wins from as many outings in the sport, with all coming by way of first-round submission.

Watch the full interview here:

Tye Ruotolo has a big test ahead before he dreams of switching disciplines

It'll be interesting to see if the 21-year-old chases his dream. If he does, expect him to take massive strides. After all, that has been what Tye Ruotolo has done ever so brilliantly in the submission grappling sphere.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt never goes easy on himself. Paired with his ability to pick up new tricks at a rapid pace, the Costa Rica-based talent, who enjoys a perfect 7-0 run in submission grappling under the ONE spotlight, surely has what it takes to succeed.

Before any potential career expansion, Ruotolo remains focused on his upcoming welterweight submission grappling world title defense against Canadian grappling standout Dante Leon.

Their championship clash takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2. North American fans can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

