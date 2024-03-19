"The result of hard training" — Buchecha says executing the perfect submission reflects on one's own abilities in BJJ

Nothing is more satisfying than a grappler executing that inch-perfect submission to walk out of the mats with their hand raised, and Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida can easily understand why.

After all, the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion is one of the greatest ever to don the gi.

Even when he swapped the discipline's traditional attire for the rashguard, the ONE Championship superstar translated his world championship success into the more modern-day no-gi jiu-jitsu.

Today, his bread and butter has helped him transition into MMA, where he has thus far attained four finishes on the canvas from five fights on the global stage. Three of them have come by way of submission, which adds to his already impressive gallery of finishing maneuvers on the mats.

While some view submissions as a lucky attempt at finishing a fight, 'Buchecha' doesn't exactly see eye to eye with that statement.

He shared his sentiments during a short interview with Renzo Gracie Dubai recently, he said:

"It feels amazing [to get a submission]. It's an amazing feeling because when you can get like a submission, it means or it's because you have done something good. So, that's the result of hard training, and that reflects on your ability as a competitor."

Watch the full interview here:

Buchecha's skills on the canvas makes him a scary opponent for anyone

'Buchecha' has taken the MMA world by storm. As many expected, the Sao Paolo native has used his world-renowned canvas game to muster four highlight-reel wins over the past three years.

Put simply, when the fight hits the canvas, it's his game to lose. And his lopsided victories over Anderson Silva, Kang Ji Won, Simon Carson, and Kirill Grishenko prove why his grappling skills should not be overlooked, even in the all-encompassing discipline.

Though he suffered a first loss to Oumar Kane in his last outing, the American Top Team and Evolve MMA star made the most of each ground game exchange until the final bell. In addition, he believes that defeat will only spur him onto greater heights in the future.