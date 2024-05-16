'The Rock's' favorite Themba Gorimbo says he got scammed out of money earmarked for charitable cause: "The world is full of nasty people"

UFC welterweight Themba Gorimbo faced a setback in his charitable efforts after falling victim to a scam while trying to build a library in his home country of Zimbabwe. The 33-year-old revealed the unfortunate incident in a recent interview.

After receiving his first UFC paycheck, Gormibo announced plans for several charitable initiatives to support his native country. His efforts garnered significant support, including a $10,000 donation from UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier. Gorimbo's good deeds even caught the eye of Dwayne Johnson, who famously gifted the fighter a house in Miami.

Appearing in a recent interview with MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Gorimbo detailed the disheartening experience, stating:

“Someone scammed me, man, So, I didn’t end up doing that. I lost $5,000 from the person that said they were going to buy the shorts. They sent me a proof of payment that was fake, a guy from England. They wanted me to send the kit to them...They sent money to someone in Zimbabwe, hypothetically, they just said they sent the money. That guy gave me the money then we already bought the bricks and some stuff to start the building of the library."

He added:

"Then a few days later, the guy told me the money has not cleared in the bank account and that it was a scam. So, the guy wanted me to send the stuff to him — I don’t know. I ended up losing money. I’m going to do it after this fight with my own money. It is what it is. It’s life. You learn sometimes expensive lessons.”

Check out Themba Gorimbo's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Themba Gorimbo seeks emotional win at the UFC Vegas 92 after coach's loss

Themba Gorimbo will enter the octagon at UFC Vegas 92 this weekend with a heavy heart. Just a few hours before media day, Gorimbo received the devastating news that his coach's mother had passed away from cancer.

Despite the emotional turmoil, the 33-year-old fighter vowed to win his upcoming fight against Ramiz Brahimaj in spectacular fashion, dedicating the victory to his grieving coach.

He said in the presser:

I’m going to win in spectacular fashion for my coach whose mother just died like two hours ago… “It is what it is. It’s not [weight] on my shoulders. I’ve been wanting to do that anyway because he sacrificed the past eight weeks of his life. Obviously, I pay him to be here, helping me get better with my wrestling and stuff, but I cannot bring his mother back.”

Check out Themba Gorimbo's comments below:

Expand Tweet