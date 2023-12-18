"Going to change a lot of people’s lives" - Dustin Poirier thanked by UFC welterweight for $10K donation toward noble initiative in Zimbabwe

Dustin Poirier and his charity, The Good Fight Foundation, recently contributed $10,000 to an initiative that assists senior citizens in Zimbabwe with their cataract treatment.

The news was made public by Themba Gorimbo, another MMA fighter, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to commend 'The Diamond', saying:

"@DustinPoirier thank you for the donation of a $10,000 to the new initiative i am starting in a village in Zimbabwe of fixing cataract for old people in my village. It's going to change a lot of people’s lives. Imagine you can’t see one time and next thing you see clear."

Poirier also took the opportunity to appreciate Gorimbo for his initiative, saying:

"Incredible work man!!!"

Expand Tweet

The Zimbabwean Gorimbo previously entered the public eye when Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gifted him a house after his story of poverty went viral.

Gorimbo has defied all the odds to become an MMA fighter and is now looking to give back and better the lives of those in his native Zimbabwe. It looks like Dustin Poirier is all for it.

Dustin Poirier hints at UFC 300 appearance, appears to be calling out Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier was last seen in the octagon this past July, when he lost to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291. Since then, he has hinted at a potential move to welterweight.

Recently, 'The Diamond' took to X and reiterated his desire to return the the octagon at UFC 300, which is set to go down on April 13. The marquee card is likely to feature some of the biggest names on the roster.

Poirier simply tweeted:

"300 "

Expand Tweet

This was then followed up by a tweet suggesting that he would like to face Nate Diaz, as he wrote:

"Nathaniel?"

Expand Tweet

Given Nate Diaz's exit from the UFC, it doesn't seem likely that a Poirier vs. Diaz matchup comes to fruition, especially given the fact that UFC 300 is only a few months away.

Only time will tell who 'The Diamond' ends up facing in 2024.