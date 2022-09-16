"You should retire from the sport, not the sport retiring you" - Georges St-Pierre gives his two cents on Nate Diaz's future after UFC exit

Georges St-Pierre is one of the few MMA fighters who have retired at the top of their game, alongside names like Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'Rush' retired on two separate occasions, both after winning a UFC title fight, and he has spoken more than once about how fighters shouldn't let their physical health dictate when they hang up their gloves.

St-Pierre was recently interviewed by 'The Schmo' and asked if he had any advice for Nate Diaz, who has just walked away from the UFC. 'Rush' had the following to say:

"He came out on top, beautiful ending. To whatever he does next, it's up to him, but he's got the power to choose what he wants to do. And he's going to be paid accordingly. You need to be smart in this business, and what I'm saying to the young fighters is that you should retire from the sport, not let the sport retiring you."

Watch the interview below from 6:02:

Georges St-Pierre is advising today's fighters to take control of their careers, and although it may be more difficult than it sounds, it may also be the best thing a fighter can do for their career.

Georges St-Pierre shares his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev becoming a double-champion

George St-Pierre is the only man to be crowned the champion of the welterweight division and the middleweight division in the UFC, and knows exactly what it takes to be called a 'double-champion'.

Following Khamzat Chimaev's performance against Kevin Holland, talk of his potential to become a double or even a triple-weight champion has begun. St-Pierre was recently interviewed by Helen Yee and was asked for his thoughts on the likelihood of 'Borz' becoming a multi-weight UFC champion.

'Rush' said this:

"He's killing it right now, but it's a tough challenge. He's gonna have to pass now, Leon Edwards is champion, and you've got also Colby Covington not far behind. You've got Kamaru Usman, he's gonna have a rematch soon. Then on the middleweight division you've got [Israel] Adesanya that seems invincible, untouchable in the middleweight division."

Watch the interview below from 4:30:

Georges St-Pierre certainly seems to think Chimaev could pull it off, but 'Rush' recognizes the scale of the task ahead of the Chechen-born Swede.

