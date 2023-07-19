“The Schmo is winning” - Helen Yee’s bikini picture from tropical paradise in Hawaii sends MMA fans into overdrive

Helen Yee, the popular sports reporter, recently took to social media to share a picture of herself enjoying the tropical paradise of Hawaii in a red bikini. With the scorching heat in Las Vegas and Arizona, she expressed her longing for the pleasant Hawaiian weather in her post.

"It’s way too hot to be outside in Vegas and AZ 🥵 Makes me miss being out in Hawaii ☀️Which city are you in right now?"

The image quickly garnered attention from MMA fans and followers, with many complimenting her beauty.

Fans couldn't hold back their admiration, with one fan saying:

"The Schmo is winning,"

This was in reference to her association with fellow sports reporter David Schmulenson, known as 'The Schmo.' While the nature of their relationship remains private, it is evident that they share a strong connection and often travel and interview together.

Among the flood of comments, fans couldn't help but appreciate Yee's stunning looks, with compliments like:

"Damn, you're sexy"

"Helen the baddy Yee."

Her alluring photo certainly left fans in awe, with many expressing their appreciation for her charm.

Helen Yee stands strong against online hate, backed by former UFC champion

Helen Yee recently faced online criticism in comparison to the viral interview of MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele with Sean Strickland. Critics argued that Yee's content was dull compared to Daniele's, sparking a wave of hate toward her.

In response to the criticism from MMA fans, Yee fearlessly took to Twitter, questioning why the critics followed her if they disliked her content.

She emphasized her genuine love for the sport, stating that she declined the opportunity to cover the NFL because of her unwavering passion for MMA. Helen Yee further expressed her respect and adherence to professionalism, even if it was perceived as "boring" by some:

"Then why do you follow me? I’m in this fucking sport because I ACTUALLY LOVE THIS SHIT! Had an opportunity to cover NFL but declined. I truly love watching MMA since WEC days and I’m respectful, or “boring” bc that’s how I was raised. I’m sorry I’m not flirty"

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez promptly came to Yee's defense, urging her to focus on the love and support she receives from her genuine fans. He denounced the online haters, describing them as individuals who may harbor self-hate, projecting their negativity onto others:

"Helen , if you’re gonna respond , respond to the people who love and support you, they deserve your attention . Not these assholes who hate themselves and everyone around them."

