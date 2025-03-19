"The smile on Rodtang's face" - Fans sympathize with Rodtang's emotional rollercoaster watching Takeru from ringside in Bangkok

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon always wears his heart on his sleeve, and ONE Championship fans sympathized with him as he watched Takeru Segawa at ringside during his kickboxing bout with Thant Zin this past September.

Rodtang could only look on in horror as Takeru suffered an early knockdown thanks to a sudden burst from the 20-year-old late in the first round. However, 'The Natural Born Krusher' found his footing in round two and scored a knockdown of his own within the final minute with his trademark front kick to the body.

Though the Burmese standout got back to his feet, Takeru secured the knockout victory at the 2:47 mark as Rodtang applauded the come-from-behind win.

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

Fans shared their thoughts on Rodtang's reactions throughout the fight in the comments section, writing:

"The smile on Rodtang's face when Takeru gets the KO and win is just priceless."

"Rodtang looking at his next meal here."

"Love the Rodtang cam! Pls incorporate that more often :D"

"Watching Takeru fight is intense, exciting, high skill level, high IQ and can trade in a standup with anyone and come out on top most every single time. He is like the Rodtang of Japan, most likely with Rodtang likes him."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/YouTube]

Rodtang set to battle Takeru on March 23

Rodtang's fondness for Takeru and his otherworldly grit will have to be put aside when they take turns trading leather in their much-anticipated flyweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

'The Iron Man' will enter hostile territory as the 14-fight card will take place in the backyard of the Team Vasileus founder, specifically the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

