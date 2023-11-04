“The son of a dictator” - Khamzat Chimaev “getting hit on purpose and taking a dive” against Ramzan Kadyrov’s son sparks debate

Khamzat Chimaev is recognized for the intensity he brings to the octagon. With a persistent fighting approach and a finishing ability held by only a few, the 29-year-old Chechen has established a reputation as a formidable presence in the UFC.

Chimaev secured a decisive majority win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 just last month. 'Borz' stands out as one of the UFC's exceptional fighters, having only absorbed a single significant strike in his initial four bouts within the promotion.

Apart from his dominance in the octagon, Khamzat Chimaev's close alliance with Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov is also well-known. Kadyrov and his family frequently appear on Chimaev's social media, and 'Borz' also seemingly serves as the MMA coach for the controversial leader's sons. Chimaev even accompanied the leader's son, Ali, to train at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand.

Recently an X user named ricky~dooby posted a sparring video featuring Chimaev and Ali. In the video clip, the UFC star absorbed a powerful right-hand hook from Kadyrov Jr., which eventually knocked him down.

Check out the video below:

Fans swiftly responded to Khamzat Chimaev's knockdown by the dictator's son with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Paulo would have fu*ked him up 💯"

Another wrote:

"He’s clearly taking a dive"

Check out some more reactions below:

"He gets hit on purpose. The guy he is sparring against is the son of a Dictator."

"You forget something, the context : he's the son of a dictator."

"I can’t wait for the day of his humbling. Something tells me it will be like Holmes V Rousey"

Credits: @rick_doobs on X

What happened to Khamzat Chimaev's hand at UFC 294?

Khamzat Chimaev sustained a significant injury during the first round of his co-main event bout against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

After securing his victory, 'Borz' shared with various media outlets that he believed he had broken his right hand, rendering it nearly nonfunctional for the remainder of the fight. However, Chimaev's manager, Majdi Shammas, later clarified to ESPN that the fighter hadn't suffered a broken hand but rather a torn ligament during the match. Chimaev will be required to wear a brace for the next four weeks before assessing whether surgery is necessary.

With the win over 'The Nigerian Nightmare', Chimaev is seemingly next in line to challenge UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.