Khamzat Chimaev fought with broken hand for 2 rounds against Kamaru Usman at UFC 294

Khamzat Chimaev secured a majority decision victory over Kamaru Usman in their middleweight clash during the co-main event at UFC 294.

The fight opened with 'Borz' making a strong bid for victory in the first round, locking in takedowns and showcasing his ground game, even threatening Usman with chokes. As the second round began, the pace eased, allowing 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to gain confidence in his striking. He landed significant jabs and a powerful right, causing the 29-year-old Chenchen to retreat. With just two minutes remaining, Chimaev responded with another takedown.

The third round witnessed a resurgence from both fighters, exchanging punches in the center of the cage. the former welterweight champion began to pull ahead, delivering a barrage of powerful strikes that Khamzat Chimaev endured. However, the undefeated fighter demonstrated his tenacity with yet another takedown, solidifying his top control.

In the end, Chimaev secured a majority decision win with the judges' scores reading 29-27, 29-27, and 28-28.

According to a recent report from combat sports journalist Brett Okamoto, Khamzat Chimaev suspects that he may have suffered a fracture in his right hand during the first round of the bout, which subsequently hindered his wrestling capabilities.

In a video shared by UFC Europe on X (formerly Twitter), 'Borz' can be heard on his way backstage, mentioning, "I think I broke my hand."

