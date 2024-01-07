“The most spectacular way” – Joshua Pacio raves about Sage Northcutt’s come-from-behind submission of Ahmed Mujtaba

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio was floored by ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt’s sensational submission victory at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Emanating live from the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, Northcutt returned to the Circle nearly four years removed from his promotional debut.

Squaring off with Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba, ‘Super’ delivered a stunning heel hook submission just 39 seconds into the scrap.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Joshua Pacio looked back on Northcutt’s epic return, saying:

“I was really up on my feet. He was groggy, he got hit, and then suddenly he flipped the coin with that heel hook. You see the presence of mind of Sage, and he got the win in the most spectacular way.”

Northcutt will make his return to the Circle on January 28 when ONE Championship returns to Japan for ONE 165.

‘Super’ will face Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 28.

Joshua Pacio ready to reclaim ONE Championship gold in 2024

As for Joshua Pacio, the ex-titleholder will look to reclaim the 26 pounds of gold he surrendered to current strawweight king Jarred Brooks more than a year ago.

They will run it back as part of ONE’s highly anticipated debut in Qatar on March 1.

After coming up short against Brooks, suffering a decisive unanimous decision defeat, Pacio bounced back with an impressive win over Russian standout Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15.

Meanwhile, ‘The Monkey God’ will be looking to bounce back from a loss against submission grappling superstar Mikey Musumeci in August.

Who comes out on top when Joshua Pacio once again meets Jarred Brooks for the ONE strawweight world title?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 166: Qatar from your location.