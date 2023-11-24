"The style I am seeing is no good" - Tyson Fury's father John makes surprising claim about 'The Gypsy King's' chances of beating Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury isn't ready for face Oleksandr Usyk, according to his father John Fury.

'The Gypsy King' is currently preparing to fight Usyk in February next year in a bout set to crown the undisputed champion of the heavyweight division. The Ukranian is heading into their clash in fine form, most recently extending his record to 21-0 after a KO win over Daniel Dubois back in August.

Fury, the Manchester-born fighter, is currently recovering from his controversial split-decision victory over Francis Ngannou last month. The 35-year-old appeared a shadow of himself during their clash and was even dropped to the canvas in the third-round.

Ahead of their bout on February 17, John Fury has provided an update on Tyson Fury's preparations for the fight. According to John, the lineal heavyweight champion is struggling.

In a recent interview with Metro Sport, John Fury stated that he has seen a sharp decline in his sons ability and has questioned, at least for now, whether or not Tyson Fury could defeat Usyk. He said:

“The style I am seeing is no good… The style Tyson has right now, he wouldn’t have beaten Wladmir Klitschko with that… Oleksandr Usyk is a tricky man, you have to be on your best to beat him. The style he's got now won’t do the trick.”

Tyson Fury's promoter confirms he wants rematch against Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury's promoter and founder of Queensberry promotions, Frank Warren, has revealed that Fury is seeking an eventual rematch against Francis Ngannou.

'The Gypsy King' laboured to a split-decision win over 'The Predator' last month, with many believing he should have lost the fight to the former UFC champ. Due to the controversial outcome, fans have since been calling for the rematch.

Frank Warren then appeared on The MMA Hour this week, where he was asked by Ariel Helwani about running it back. According to Warren, it's a fight he sees happening again and confirmed that Tyson Fury is open to it. He said:

“I think there’s a good chance of that happening. I do. I don’t know [if it’ll be next for Fury]. It’s like jumping too far forward. Let’s get the big one [with Oleksandr Usyk on Feb. 17] out of the way first, and then we’ll see where we go. But I do think [it’ll happen]."

He added:

"Tyson told me that he wants the rematch, and I know Ngannou wants it...I’m quite sure we’ll do it again.”

