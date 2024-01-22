"The subject with him is now closed" - Dmitry Bivol not interested in Canelo Alvarez rematch, discloses "other plans" for the future

Canelo Alvarez's plans to rematch Dmitry Bivol may not be happening anytime soon as the Russian has "closed" that chapter.

The undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world ventured into the light-heavyweight division in 2022, looking to make history against Bivol, the WBA champion of the division.

However, the Russian did not let Alvarez realize his dream, putting in a clinical performance to stop the Mexican. The light-heavyweight champion says he does not want to fight him again:

"I'm not a big light heavyweight fighter. I can make 168, but only for belts. Canelo has the belts, and that is why I wanted to fight him. But now we have other plans and we will follow our plans, and then we will see. Maybe in the future - I hope I will fight for undisputed in my weight class because the subject with Canelo is now closed."

Take a look at the quotes uploaded by IFL TV via Boxing Scene:

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez last fought Jermell Charlo in Sept. 2023. The Mexican has made it very clear that he is looking to fight only for legacy and to make history. However, his hopes of winning a light-heavyweight title will have to be against another opponent.

Callum Smith reveals how loss against Canelo Alvarez changed his boxing career

Callum Smith fought Canelo Alvarez back in 2019 for the vacant WBC world super-middleweight title.

The Brit had a massive reach and height advantage against the Mexican. Despite this, he was dominated by Alvarez, getting dropped during the fight and eventually losing via unanimous decision.

During the press conference for his latest fight, he opened up about the loss:

"The need to be better, I felt I needed to be better, make changes after it. I changed my training setup, I changed my weight division, I just changed my mindset and outlook on the sport, and set myself new goals. The main goal was to become a world champion in a new weight division and I've put the work in over the last two, three years."

Watch the interview below:

Expand Tweet

Smith recently fought Artur Beterbiev in Quebec, Canada, for the IBF, WBC, and WBO world light-heavyweight titles. Beterbiev proved to be too strong and too fast for the Brit who ended up getting knocked out.