“The talent is all there” - Liam Harrison says a ONE Championship event will be a massive hit in the UK

Liam Harrison hopes to fight at a ONE Championship event in the United Kingdom before ending his legendary career.

The rise of ONE striking talent from the United Kingdom has been led by bantamweight kickboxing champion Jonathan Haggerty, featherweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo, and the legendary Liam Harrison.

Harrison has been the most vocal about wanting to bring a ONE event to the U.K., allowing fighters like George Jarvis, Liam Nolan, and Ellis Badr Barboza to become home country heroes.

Other potential candidates for the hypothetical ONE U.K. event would be Paul Elliott, Freddie Haggerty, Jacob Smith, Jake Peacock, and Lyndon Knowles.

While speaking to ONE, Harrison had this to say about the possibility of fighting at a ONE event in the U.K. before retiring:

“I could fight, the Haggerty brothers could fight, Nico can too. So could George Jarvis and Liam Nolan. The talent is all there, and they could do serious numbers. I just don’t know how long it takes to make moves like that. But I hope they can do that before I retire!”

Harrison has over a hundred fights in his career, which include six appearances in ONE Championship. His 2022 scrap with Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE X saw him come back from being knocked down twice in the round to win via TKO. The memorable firefight won that year's ONE's Muay Thai Fight of the Year award.

At 39 years old, 'Hitman' doesn't plan on fighting much longer, making every fight even more important for the striking legend.

Liam Harrison's return postponed alongside ONE 173

Liam Harrison last fought under the ONE banner in September 2024, suffering a second-round knockout loss against fellow legend Seksan.

Harrison initially announced his retirement from the promotion before deciding to make his highly anticipated return. The 39-year-old was matched up against Soe Lin Oo for ONE 173 on Aug. 1.

Unfortunately, Stamp Fairtex suffered an injury setback while training for the ONE 173 main event and had to withdraw. As a result, ONE Championship decided to postpone their return to the North American venue until 2026.

Harrison's scheduled bout against Soe could be re-booked for a different event. The matchup was expected to create fireworks, as Soe's ONE tenure has featured three knockout wins - a testament to his exciting style of fighting that would no doubt produce a barnburner with the aggressive 'Hitman'.

