“The only thing you know how to do is k*ll unarmed children” - Jake Shields’ Twitter feud with Israeli MMA fighter Haim Gozali reaches boiling point 

The social media feud between UFC fighter Jake Shields and Israeli MMA star Haim Gozali has escalated to a boiling point.

Gozali, known for his controversial online posts, recently targeted Shields by posting an image of an Israeli missile bearing the latter's name. This move follows Gozali's earlier controversial posts, including one featuring the names of Muslim MMA fighters on a missile. Shields responded to the provocation, labeling Gozali a "cowardly Israeli fighter".

In a recent video response, Gozali addressed those who sent him threatening messages, asserting that he isn't afraid and won't be intimidated. He defended his earlier posts and stated:

"You people send me messages, cursing me, threatening me. You think I give a shit? You think I'm afraid of you? Come on, you can send me as much as messages you want. I'm going to tell you one thing to all the website that said that I put the name of a Muslim fighter on the missile. No, I put four names of people that spreading lies, spreading fake news, spreading hate to my country, Israel... Send me message. You're going to kill me? You're going to die. You're going to do that? Come on, guys, I'm an Israeli. You think I'm afraid of you? You think I'm afraid of all this bullsh**t?

Gozali further expressed his willingness to fight Muslim fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev, and Belal Muhammad in a Bare Knuckle event.

Responding to the video, Jake Shields continued the verbal sparring, accusing Gozali of being a 'coward' who 'killed unarmed children.':

"You are coward and the only thing you know how to do is kill unarmed Children You are an absolute nobody and you get off threatening the life is me and many great Muslim fighters Step up and fight me because you are a D-list fighter at best"

Jake Shields opens up on receiving backlash for voicing support for Palestine

In the midst of his heated Twitter feud with Israeli MMA fighter Haim Gozali, Jake Shields has revealed that he is facing backlash for expressing support for Palestine.

The former Strikeforce middleweight champion utilized his X account to voice concerns about the treatment of Palestinians, citing the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Shields expressed disappointment at the online ridicule he faced for raising concerns about torture. In a post, he addressed the criticism, stating:

"I post a picture from Wikipedia about one of Israelis' Torture camps, and instead of people condemning their torture, they call me anti-Semitic...These people should be ashamed of themselves...Being opposed to torture is not anti-Semitic."

