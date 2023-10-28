“The things money can buy” - Conor McGregor’s star-studded Saudi snap breaks MMA Twitter

Conor McGregor had fans stunned with his incredible Saudi Arabia fighter meeting earlier this week.

Later tonight, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will clash in an ESPN pay-per-view main event. For 'The Gypsy King', the bout is the only thing standing between a historic bout with Oleksandr Usyk, slated for December 23.

'The Predator' will look to score one of the biggest upsets in boxing history in his first professional bout. While the WBC title isn't on the line, tonight's bout will be the first time in combat sports history that the UFC's lineal heavyweight champion will meet Boxing's.

With that in mind, there are a ton of high-profile legends who are set to attend the bout. Names such as Manny Pacquiao, Ricky Hatton, Sugar Ray Leonard, and more have all flocked to Saudi Arabia. Now, 'The Notorious' has joined them there.

On social media, Conor McGregor shared a recent picture of himself alongside the star-studded cast for Fury vs. Ngannou. The former UFC dual-weight champion is right up near the front, with other legends such as Mike Tyson.

Fans online were just as surprised by the photo. It's clear that Saudi Arabia has a lot of money to throw around, which led to this massive meeting of legends.

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor previews Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Conor McGregor believes that Francis Ngannou has a chance against Tyson Fury.

'The Predator' is currently a massive underdog to 'The Gypsy King', and has been since the fight's announcement. It makes sense, as Ngannou has never had a boxing match in his entire life. Furthermore, he hasn't fought at all since January 2022.

Meanwhile, Fury is at the peak of his powers and is the heavyweight champion of the world. Furthermore, the British boxer has already eaten punches from the likes of Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and more.

However, Conor McGregor refuses to rule out Francis Ngannou. During a series of videos released on X, 'The Notorious' stated that Tyson Fury could obviously put on a clinic. However, that doesn't mean that a win is guaranteed, with McGregor stating:

"I’m excited to see it unfold. Tyson looks great in the build-up, fast, light, elusive. Could be a seriously stellar performance from Tyson Fury here... [But], Francis has power, Francis has big power… With power, anything can happen. Mike Tyson in the corner, that style could be the kryptonite of a long rangy distance type of fighter, like Tyson Fury… It is a very interesting bout.”

Expand Tweet