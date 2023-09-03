“The time has come!” - BJJ GOAT ‘Buchecha’s’ biopic premiers in YouTube, IBJJF

ONE Championship heavyweight contender Marcus Almeida is widely regarded as the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu GOAT because of his incredible credentials in the sport. He is a 17-time BJJ world champion and has the record for most titles in the openweight category with six.

Because of his record-setting contributions, ‘Buchecha’ received another feat—a biopic—to honor his indelible mark on BJJ. The hour-long documentary was posted on his YouTube channel and premiered during the IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Con in Las Vegas.

"🇺🇸 The time has come! My movie, "Buchecha: Way Beyond World Records", is now live on my youtube channel. Thank you to everyone involved, you were fundamental."

The 33-year-old happily shared this on his Instagram account by inviting everyone to watch it:

"You guys can watch in my YouTube official channel and watch the movie! As I spoke before, it was our gift, from me, Ana Colagrande, Bruno Lemos, from Lemos Images and Triangulo Filmes, with IBJFF, Flograppling, we made this project."

"It was a really hard work, but we decided to give it to you guys… It’s live on YouTube, free access, everybody can watch! So, call everybody, call your family, gather everybody. Show to your friends, give us feedbacks, it will be very important to us. Thank you very much. I hope you guys enjoy it! Thank you!"

Buchecha currently competes in the MMA heavyweight division of ONE Championship, and although he lost his last fight against Oumar Kane, he previously won his first four fights against Anderson Silva, Kang Ji Won, Simon Carson, and Kirill Grishenko via stoppages.

You can watch Marcus Almeida’s full documentary here: