  • “The toughest opponent I've ever fought” - Masaaki Noiri won’t sugarcoat how good Tawanchai is ahead of ONE 172 title clash

“The toughest opponent I've ever fought” - Masaaki Noiri won’t sugarcoat how good Tawanchai is ahead of ONE 172 title clash

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Mar 18, 2025 03:56 GMT
Masaaki Noiri (left) and Tawanchai (right)
Masaaki Noiri (left) and Tawanchai (right)

Masaaki Noiri has shared the ring with elite strikes from all over the world, but none like this.

At ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, the Japanese kickboxing standout will take on Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title. And ahead of the March 23 clash in Saitama, Noiri isn't ashamed to admit how dangerous he finds his next opponent.

Speaking with ONE Championship, he said:

"I've had about 63 fights in my career, and this time, I'm facing the toughest opponent I've ever fought."
That's saying a lot, coming from a two-division K-1 Champion. But Tawanchai's name carries weight for a reason, and Noiri knows exactly what he's walking into.

"Pretty close to being a perfect fighter" - Masaaki Noiri admits Tawanchai has no holes in his game

Noiri has broken down plenty of high-level opponents before, but Tawanchai, with his immaculate skill set, is a different beast altogether.

Speaking with ONE Championship, the Japanese kickboxer has no qualms about laying down praise for his opponent:

"What kind of fighter is Tawanchai? I think he's pretty close to being a perfect fighter. He can punch, he can kick, and under Muay Thai rules, he can use elbows, clinch, and fight in all ranges. He can do it all. I see him as a well-rounded, almost perfect fighter."

This kind of versatility is what made Tawanchai a force to be reckoned with across multiple disciplines, and Noiri's keeping a watchful eye out as he prepares to bring his absolute best.

Masaaki Noiri and Tawanchai will meet under the bright lights of the Saitama Super Arena at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang. The star-studded event features five title fights and will take place on March 23.

Tickets are available here. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

