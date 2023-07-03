"The type of guy who m*****bates to women’s tennis" - Laura Sanko blasts fan who said she makes s** noises while commentating

UFC analyst and commentator Laura Sanko hit back at a fan for an unseemly comparison of her commentary with sex noises.

Sanko worked as a backstage reporter and show host in UFC events before making her UFC commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68 in February earlier this year. She was a color commentator on Dana White's Contender Series and other mixed martial arts promotions before getting the nod to call a fight inside the UFC octagon.

She became the first ever woman to commentate a UFC event since Kathy Long at UFC 1.

Sanko was responding to a tweet from MMA journalist Luke Thomas appreciating her insightful commentary UFC on ESPN: Strickland vs. Magomedov, when a fan alleged that she panders to the male audience by making provocative noises.

He wrote:

"I would be totally fine with her commentary were it not for the fact that she continues to make sex noises every 30 seconds,every time a fighter lands something she screams 'ahhhh' 'ooooooh' 'uuuuuuuh' and it is starting to look deliberate for male viewers,just that kind of girl"

Check out his tweet below:

Dyson Hunter @Cash1Phoenix @laura_sanko I would be totally fine with her commentary were it not for the fact that she continues to make sex noises every 30 seconds,every time a fighter lands something she screams "ahhhh" "ooooooh" "uuuuuuuh" and it is starting to look deliberate for male viewers,just that kind of girl @laura_sanko I would be totally fine with her commentary were it not for the fact that she continues to make sex noises every 30 seconds,every time a fighter lands something she screams "ahhhh" "ooooooh" "uuuuuuuh" and it is starting to look deliberate for male viewers,just that kind of girl

Laura Sanko retorted at the fan and wrote:

"You sound like the type of guy who masturbates to women’s tennis."

Check out her apt response in the tweet below:

Laura Sanko @laura_sanko @Cash1Phoenix You sound like the type of guy who masturbates to women’s tennis. @Cash1Phoenix You sound like the type of guy who masturbates to women’s tennis.

Laura Sanko reveals shocking disparity in definition of significant strikes and how they are judged

Laura Sanko recently opened up about the officiating in the UFC.

She spoke to former heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub about the quanititve nature of measuring significant strikes as compared to the subjective qualitative assesment by judges.

Sanko said:

“The thing that blew my mind- I had no idea, I had never heard before, not to do with judging, but sort of interrelated. The statistics that the UFC for significant strikes. Every single strike at distance is considered significant. It can be the lightest jab, the lightest distance finding jab ever, it’s significant. I don’t know why. But for whatever reason, that is how they define it. It makes no sense to me that it counts a distance finding jab as significant, but the judges are specifically, ‘No no, we only judge on damage’. Like, those two, those are polar opposite things."

The officiating in the UFC has constantly been criticised for various controversial decisions in recent times.

Check out Laura Sanko's comments below on Instagram:

Catch up with regular updates and news on UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov live coverage.

Poll : 0 votes