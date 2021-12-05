The UFC partners with V Foundation in fight against cancer as a tribute to late stylist and makeup artist, Suzy Friton 

During UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo, the UFC paid tribute to their late make-up artist Suzy Friton by announcing that they will be teaming up with V Foundation. The purpose of the partnership would be to fight cancer and help those suffering from it. Friton passed away in September after losing her battle with stage four breast cancer.

UFC @ufc Suzy Friton served as a UFC make-up artist for over a decade and warmed the hearts of everyone she met and worked with. We pay tribute to Suzy as UFC partners with @TheVFoundation in the fight against cancer. To learn how you can help, please visit V.org/UFC . ❤️ Suzy Friton served as a UFC make-up artist for over a decade and warmed the hearts of everyone she met and worked with. We pay tribute to Suzy as UFC partners with @TheVFoundation in the fight against cancer. To learn how you can help, please visit V.org/UFC. ❤️ https://t.co/wzbKzV1cJb

Earlier this year, the UFC renamed the make-up room at the Apex Facility after Suzy Friton, who had been a part of the promotion since 2006.

Adam Martin @MMAdamMartin Classy stuff from the UFC tonight, paying credit to longtime makeup artist Suzy Friton, who recently passed away from cancer. The makeup room at the UFC Apex has been renamed the "Suzy Friton Makeup Room." #UFCVegas37 Classy stuff from the UFC tonight, paying credit to longtime makeup artist Suzy Friton, who recently passed away from cancer. The makeup room at the UFC Apex has been renamed the "Suzy Friton Makeup Room." #UFCVegas37

A GoFundMe campaign was put in place to help Friton get treatment. Many UFC fighters, including Tony Ferguson, Rose Namajunas and Dustin Poirier, contributed to that campaign. There were rumors in the air that the UFC did not financially support her in her battle with cancer.

Friton then uploaded a video to her Instagram account clearing the rumors and stating that the UFC did in fact help her get treatment.

"I also want to address, some people are saying that, 'Why isn't the UFC helping? Why isn't Dana [White] or any of the execs helping?' I want you guys to know, they have helped. They have helped every single time that I have been through cancer, even out of their own pockets. The GoFundMe is a way for me that I can stand on my own two feet and I don't have to depend on people just doing that for me. That's not fair. I'm not working and I'm not gonna be able to work for a while," Suzy Friton said in the video.

Fighters paid tribute to Suzy Friton after the make-up artist's demise

Love poured out from every corner of the MMA community after Suzy Friton passed away on September 9 due to cancer.

Jon Jones, Jon Anik and Cris Cyborg took to social media to pay their respects to Friton.

@CrisCyborg.com @criscyborg 💔 Rest In Peace Suzy Friton 🙏🏼😇 💔 Rest In Peace Suzy Friton 🙏🏼😇 https://t.co/i6Bx62msMV

UFC bantamweight Raquel Pennington also dedicated her win over Pannie Kianzad at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann to Friton.

