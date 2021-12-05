The UFC partners with V Foundation in fight against cancer as a tribute to late stylist and makeup artist, Suzy Friton 

During UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo, the UFC paid tribute to their late make-up artist Suzy Friton by announcing that they will be teaming up with V Foundation. The purpose of the partnership would be to fight cancer and help those suffering from it. Friton passed away in September after losing her battle with stage four breast cancer.
Earlier this year, the UFC renamed the make-up room at the Apex Facility after Suzy Friton, who had been a part of the promotion since 2006.
A GoFundMe campaign was put in place to help Friton get treatment. Many UFC fighters, including Tony Ferguson, Rose Namajunas and Dustin Poirier, contributed to that campaign. There were rumors in the air that the UFC did not financially support her in her battle with cancer.
Friton then uploaded a video to her Instagram account clearing the rumors and stating that the UFC did in fact help her get treatment.
"I also want to address, some people are saying that, 'Why isn't the UFC helping? Why isn't Dana [White] or any of the execs helping?' I want you guys to know, they have helped. They have helped every single time that I have been through cancer, even out of their own pockets. The GoFundMe is a way for me that I can stand on my own two feet and I don't have to depend on people just doing that for me. That's not fair. I'm not working and I'm not gonna be able to work for a while," Suzy Friton said in the video.
Fighters paid tribute to Suzy Friton after the make-up artist's demise
Love poured out from every corner of the MMA community after Suzy Friton passed away on September 9 due to cancer.
Jon Jones, Jon Anik and Cris Cyborg took to social media to pay their respects to Friton.
UFC bantamweight Raquel Pennington also dedicated her win over Pannie Kianzad at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann to Friton.
