The Undertaker finds it "pretty damn cool" to have inspired fighters like Israel Adesanya and Tyson Fury

Israel Adesanya surprised fight fans by walking out to The Undertaker's iconic theme song at the recently concluded UFC 276 pay-per-view on July 2. Adesanya headlined the card in a middleweight title clash against Jared Cannonier.

A sold-out crowd inside the T-Mobile Arena looked on in sheer awe as 'The Last Stylebender' paid tribute to 'The Deadman' with his entrance. Adesanya's look was complete with the Undertaker's signature hat and urn, which had Cannonier's first name on it.

Retired WWE superstar Mark Calaway, popularly known as The Undertaker, was impressed with Adesanya's entrance and performance on the night. He congratulated the Nigerian-born Kiwi on social media on his lopsided unanimous decision victory.

The Undertaker also said that he is glad to have inspired Adesanya and heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury, referring to the 32-year-old's entrance and 'The Gypsy King's miraculous sit-up after being knocked down in the 12th round of his first fight with Deontay Wilder.

As reported by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Calaway said:

"I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!"

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



“I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!”

I asked @undertaker what he thought of @stylebender ’s walkout:“I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!” I asked @undertaker what he thought of @stylebender’s walkout:“I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!”https://t.co/a0tGCZ0DyK

What's next for Israel Adesanya?

Having made his fifth successful title defense at UFC 276, Israel Adesanya is already looking forward to his next challenge. Adesanya's former foe Alex Pereira competed on the same card as him and picked up a first-round knockout win against Sean Strickland on the night.

Having beaten the No.4 ranked fighter in the division, Pereira has established himself as a legitimate contender and is likely to fight for the title soon. Following his victory against Cannonier, Adesanya called out the Brazilian, who has beaten him twice in a pair of kickboxing bouts.

During the post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Adesanya said:

"The first time I had you on skates, next time I’ll have you Frozen, like Elsa."

Watch the interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far