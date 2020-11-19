The Undertaker labels UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as the "modern-day Anderson Silva"

WWE legend The Undertaker has shared who he believes has "the complete package" among today's crop of MMA stars.

The Undertaker, who is called Mark Callaway in real life, is a self-professed MMA enthusiast, and has incorporated a number of MMA elements into his character in the WWE.

The multi-time world champion also had a now-infamous brush-up with Brock Lesnar at UFC 121

On This Day in Wrestling History - The Undertaker was ringside to see Cain Velasquez beat Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 10/24/10 @WWEotd pic.twitter.com/umDeTV9Qks — Wrestling from 80s/90s (@Wrestling80s90s) October 25, 2020

On an recent episode of Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Helwani asked The Undertaker who he believes has the "It Factor". The Undertaker's pick? Reigning UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

“’Stylebender’, brother! He’s got the package, he’s got it all, man. I don’t see anybody who can touch him."

The Undertaker even went as far as to say that Adesanya is the modern-day version of UFC middleweight legend Anderson Silva:

"I mean, he is the modern-day Anderson Silva. I mean, he is so good in every facet. I just can’t think of anybody that stands out as far as he does. He’s so far ahead of everybody else. But man, there’s so many good fighters out there."

Adesanya is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining fighters in MMA today, boasting a good mix of skill and style in and out of the Octagon. Adesanya's entertaining fighting style has also delivered results, as shown by his current run as the UFC's 185-pound champion.

When he isn't fighting, Adesanya is either posting memes, flexing his social media accounts, or giving entertaining interviews.

Advertisement

The Undertaker gives his pick on the Israel Adesanya-Jon Jones matchup

Being a professional wrestling legend, The Undertaker knows a thing or two about feuds. After all, he has been involved with quite a few in his WWE career.

Fittingly enough, the MMA world has its own fair share of feuds. One of the biggest on-going feuds in the MMA world right now is the one between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones.

Adesanya and Jones have gone back and forth on Twitter for quite a while now, leading to fans salivating over a potential Adesanya vs. Jones super-fight.

That matchup may not happen anytime soon, but Helwani still quizzed The Undertaker on who he's picking in that potential throw down.

"I don’t know, what weight do they fight at? What catchweight can they fight at, right? ‘Cause I mean, if Jon has to start coming down, Jon’s getting older, so his weight’s going to naturally start to - you know, it’s going to get harder and harder to make those cuts,"

Advertisement

Ultimately, The Undertaker reiterated that his pick would hinge on what weight class Adesanya and Jones fight at, if they ever do fight.

"Man, I tell you what, it’s hard to bet against Jon, but there’s that window, that small window of time. I don’t know. I think it would have to depend on the weight of where they fight."

Watch the interview between Helwani and The Undertaker below:

Who do you think would win the potential super-fight between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones? Sound off in the comments.