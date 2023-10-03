"The victim is me and my daughter" - Ex-wife of MMA coach Fernand Lopez sheds brutal clarity on domestic abuse charges

Mixed martial arts coach Fernand Lopez was accused of domestic violence by French mixed martial arts sensation Cedric Doumbe after his win in his PFL debut.

Lopez then responded in an interview with prominent French news outlet Le Parisien and addressed the accusations. He stated that he was sentenced to four months in prison after a 2018 domestic violence arrest, but also accused his ex-wife of violence towards him and his daughter.

His ex-wife hit back in a lengthy statement this week, during which she spoke of not exposing him for years until now. She also called out Le Parisien for not verifying their information:

"I don't want to air my private life in public. But the victim is me and my daughter, who witnessed everything. And I refuse to be portrayed as a violent woman and that the situation would have 'escalated.' That's false. And for a newspaper like Le Parisien to relay this information without verifying it is a disgrace. To the point that it was this morning that the journalist asked me for the judgment, proof that they hadn't checked anything before publishing their article. Furthermore, I am one of those people who 'freeze' in danger situations. I had zero reaction other than enduring the blows."

She also claimed to have been knocked out by Fernand Lopez twice:

"We're all fighters; you all know it's the worst Neanderthal reflex. When I lose consciousness, and it happened twice, it's my daughter's crying that "wakes" me up. So no, it wasn't a slap, and no, we were not a violent couple I sincerely loved the father of my child like never before. More than I should have. Everyone who knew us was aware of it. I endured and tolerated everything. That's why I've always protected him for years and never said anything. He knows it and abuses this dominant position over me, over the media, and over the entire MMA sphere, which is also my sphere."

Check out her complete statement below:

Cedric Doumbe claims Fernand Lopez's ex-wife is grateful for him exposing the MMA Factory coach

Cedric Doumbe won in his PFL debut in memorable fashion. He knocked out Jordan Zebo just 9 seconds into his bout at PFL Europe 3.

His comments in the aftermath caused a stir and prompted both Fernand Lopez and his ex-wife to issue separate statements. Doumbe, however, claims that Fernand Lopez's ex-wife expressed her gratitude to him for bringing up the issue.

He said on The MMA Hour:

“She sent me a message, she said, ‘Thank you,’ and she said, 'Justice did its job.' But that night I made justice for her, so she’s very happy that now everybody knows."

Check out his comments below [16:45]:

