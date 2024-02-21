“The war that was supposed to take place didn’t” - Brian Ortega pumped for comeback fight against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico City

Brian Ortega recently opened up about his upcoming comeback fight against Yair Rodriguez this Saturday at UFC Mexico City and noted that he is pumped to return to the octagon.

The bout will be serving as the co-main event and will be a rematch of their 2022 encounter, which saw Rodriguez earn a first-round TKO win after 'T-City' suffered a shoulder injury. The featherweight contenders will now be running it back in what is expected to be a lively atmosphere at Arena CDMX.

While speaking with The Schmo, Ortega shared his thoughts on running it back with 'El Pantera' and noted that the bout will have a different outcome. He mentioned that the fans would be in for a treat and ensure that it would be everything their 2022 bout was believed to be:

"It feels good to be able to go in there, the war that was supposed to take place didn't. Now to go in and finish it is gonna be good."

Tweet regarding Ortega's comments on fighting Rodriguez [Image courtesy: @TheSchmo312 - X]

It will be interesting to see what transpires in the rematch between Ortega and Rodriguez. The winner could possibly earn another featherweight title shot, especially considering Ilia Topuria defeated Alexander Volkanovski to become the new champion.

Brian Ortega on how he wants to be remembered in the MMA

Brian Ortega has remained among the top contenders in the UFC featherweight division for years and believes that the best is still yet to come.

During the aforementioned interview, 'T-City' opened up about how he wants to be remembered in MMA after his career is over. He mentioned that he wants to be remembered for his resilience and as one who always gave it his all:

"Heart. A man [that's] got heart. Heart, all levels. Loving heart, giving heart. A fighter's heart, a warrior's heart. He's [I] got heart." [5:10 - 5:20]

