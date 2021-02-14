'The way I see it right now, I want to do a Robbie Lawler' - Gilbert Burns plots his way back to the title after UFC 258 loss

Gilbert Burns was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the UFC welterweight championship from Kamaru Usman. In the post-fight press conference, Durinho claimed he wants to replicate Robbie Lawler's run and once again aim for the title.

Gilbert Burns claimed his goal is to replicate Robbie Lawler's run from 2014 when he lost to Johny Hendricks at UFC 171 but went on to win the title in the same year.

Burns took note of the fact that Lawler had a couple of weeks off and then made his way back into the Octagon for his return fight. The Brazilian is aiming to do the same and become the UFC welterweight champion.

"The way I see right now, I just wanna do like Robbie Lawler, you know. He was the only guy, if I'm not wrong, lost to Johny Hendricks and then just got right back. He had a couple of weeks, fought again, and became a champion. That's exactly what I wanna do."

The number one ranked welterweight contender further stated that he hopes not to get a 'crazy suspension,' as his goal is to get back to fighting as quickly as he can. However, Durinho will be taking some time off to be with his family.

"I hope I don't get a crazy suspension and then get back, rest, stay with my family a little bit. I wanna fight as quickly as I can."

What's next in store for Gilbert Burns after his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 258?

Gilbert Burns will have to get a win or two under his belt to get back in the title picture. There are currently a few options for Burns from the stacked welterweight division, including the likes of Leon Edwards, Stephen Thompson, and Michael Chiesa, who are all in the top half of the division.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman has called for a fight against Jorge Masvidal in a rematch from UFC 251. The Nigerian Nightmare believes Gamebred won't accept the rematch, but it remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for the champion.