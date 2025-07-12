  • home icon
"The White House is happening!" - Daniel Cormier reveals why UFC White House might no longer be fantasy

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 12, 2025 13:09 GMT
Daniel Cormier (background) shares thoughts on potential UFC White House (inset) event. [Images courtesy: Getty and flotus on Instagram]
Daniel Cormier recently analyzed comments made by CEO Dana White regarding a potential UFC event at the White House. Cormier believes that this event is not just a proposal; it will definitely happen next year.

A few days ago, President Donald Trump announced plans for a UFC event at the White House as part of the America250 celebrations. Following this announcement, White appeared to support the idea and recently shared his thoughts on the FULL SEND PODCAST.

In response to these developments, Cormier posted a video on his YouTube channel where he explained his reasons for believing that a UFC event at the White House might actually take place:

"Dana goes, the UFC landscape will have changed by then. We got a whole year. Hey, initially, we thought this was just a thought. It's not a thought. It ain't a thought. When Dana starts saying stuff like definitive, like the landscape will change by next year. We have a whole year. This isn't a thought. The White House is happening!"
He added:

"They are going to the White House... This is exactly how the Sphere started, where it was a thought, 'We're going to the Sphere. We want to try to go to the Sphere. Then it was like we're a year from the Sphere. There's time, we can figure it out.' Then all of a sudden, we're at the sphere. That is how it happens. So, in my opinion, I'm planning to go to the White House next year."
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (8:56):

youtube-cover
Last year, UFC 306 occurred at the Sphere in Las Vegas, which turned out to be successful, with record-breaking ticket sales and two Emmy Awards.

Daniel Cormier wants Jon Jones to feature in potential UFC White House card

In the aforementioned video, Daniel Cormier also expressed his thoughts on potential participants for a UFC White House card. Despite their past rivalry and contentious history, Cormier wants Jon Jones to be included. He explained his reasons for this choice, saying:

"Right now, we don't have an American in the top 10 pound for pound. We don't have an American champion outside of Kayla Harrison, now that Jon Jones retired. So, who do we send out there on July 4th to get a victory? I say, send Jon Jones. He's gonna win. That's what he's done his whole career. If it's going to be somebody that we have to trust to win for the country, you send that dude." [6:30]
Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

