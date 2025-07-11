Dana White vows "baddest card of all time" for UFC White House event, addresses Jon Jones and Conor McGregor potentially returning

With Donald Trump publicly pitching the idea of a UFC event at the White House during a recent rally, Dana White is all in on making it happen. He confirmed that talks are underway and that he plans to build the “baddest card of all time” for the occasion.

Ad

Speaking in a recent episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, White revealed that the backdrop will be unlike anything the sport has ever seen. Fighters will throw down with the White House on one side and the Washington Monument on the other.

White also revealed that the attendance will be invite-only and extremely limited due to Secret Service protocols. Speaking about the event, he said:

“While we’re filming, one side of the backdrop will be the White House and the other will be the Washington Monument... Literally everybody wants to fight on this card. Everybody. Here’s the thing, we’re still a year away, and the UFC landscape will change over the next year, so we’ll see where we’re at. But we will absolutely, positively put on the baddest card of all time.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

White also addressed Jon Jones and Conor McGregor's interest in being part of the event, stating:

"He [Jones] jumped back in the pool [officially]. Literally everybody wants to fight on this card, [which] makes it a lot more fun... My dream main event right now would be Aspinall vs. Jones."

White also concluded by saying that there could be a real possibility that Jones and McGregor compete together on the monumental card.

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dana White reveals he had no idea about Donald Trump’s UFC White House reveal

Dana White had no clue Donald Trump would announce a potential UFC event at the White House. The news came out of nowhere during a public speech, catching even the UFC CEO by surprise.

Despite the unexpected reveal, White confirmed the UFC is already deep in planning. The team has walked the grounds and is finalizing logistics. Speaking in the aforementioned episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, White said:

Ad

“No, [Trump didn’t tell me he was going to announce it]. My team had already walked the White House, and we’ve done all the logistics. We’re putting together a layout right now, and we’re going to pitch it to him in the next week or two. Me, Craig Borsari, my head of production, and Ivanka [Trump] are going to pitch it to him.”

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.