"The whole dream is alive" - Kade Ruotolo says Costa Rica gym will soon open its doors to everyone

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States and twin brother Tye, the ONE welterweight submission grappling king, have been building their very own martial arts gym in Costa Rica for quite some time now.

The 21-year-old phenoms are happy to report that the gym is all but completely finished, and that they are getting ready to launch imminently.

Speaking at the official ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video press conference, Kade gave an update on their Costa Rica establishment.

He said:

"Definitely try to get some Casitas up for the camp, you know. We finally finished building our dream gym, pool, you know, the whole dream is alive in Costa Rica. So next, we should build places for everybody to come and enjoy it with us, right? So soon, the camp will be ready in full force."

See the interview below:

Kade was victorious at ONE Fight Night 21 last weekend, defeating Brazil's Francisco Lo with a technical rear-naked choke aptly dubbed the 'Ruotolo-tine'. Coincidentally, his twin brother Tye also emerged a winner over Australia's Izaak Michell, finishing with the same exact move, at almost the same time.

Needless to say, the Ruotolo brothers are nothing short of incredible.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What's next for Kade Ruotolo?

Up next for 21-year-old American phenom Kade Ruotolo is a highly anticipated transition to mixed martial arts.

Ruotolo makes his MMA debut against fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 7.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 167 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime.

