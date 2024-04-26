"The whole thing is a scam" - Chael Sonnen enlightens fans after Eddie Hall breaks world record for punch force at UFC PI

Chael Sonnen is not impressed with the new world record for hardest punch force.

In a video released on April 25, the 2017 World's Strongest Man winner Eddie Hall set a new record at the UFC Performance Institute with a score of 208,901. Sonnen, however, was not impressed with the recorded stat, calling the punch force machine a "scam."

Sonnen tweeted:

"I thought the world knew this, but since there appears to still be a few out there who have yet to be 'smartened,' I'll fill you in... The whole thing is a scam. There is one sensor. The entire measurable count will be based upon where you hit in relation to the sensor."

The record on the machine set by Hall was previously owned by UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who recorded a score of 191,796. Before Pereira's reign, the record was held by former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Hall, 36, no longer competes in the World's Strongest Man competitions but remains active in the weightlifting community and has a reputation on social media as a fitness influencer. Hall has over 4.6 million followers on Instagram and owns the weightlifting supplement company 'Beast Pharm' as well as the fitness attire brand 'Alpha Designs.'

Is Chael Sonnen in the UFC Hall of Fame?

As one of the best fighters in MMA history to never win a championship with a major promotion, Chael Sonnen is still one of the most popular fans in UFC history amongst fans. Sonnen's popularity led him to become an ESPN analyst after his retirement and as of April 13, placed him in the UFC Hall of Fame.

Sonnen is not a UFC Hall of Famer in the fighter wing but has entered the prestigious shortlist along with Anderson Silva for their first fight at UFC 117. The fight is considered one of the greatest comebacks of all time as Silva, then the UFC middleweight champion was shockingly dominated for nearly all five rounds before submitting Sonnen with a triangle choke in the final frame.

The fight was inducted into the Hall of Fame during the UFC 300 broadcast. Silva is already a member of the Hall of Fame in the fighter wing but Sonnen enjoyed the honor for the first time.