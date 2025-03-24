“The whole world was looking at me” - Masaaki Noiri says he kept faith when no one else believed he could beat Tawanchai

Masaaki Noiri bet on himself when no one else would, and he certainly hit the jackpot at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

The Japanese star was a massive underdog entering his showdown with reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai last Sunday, March 23.

With the world expecting the Thai megastar to breeze through him and achieve two-sport supremacy, Noiri did the unthinkable and destroyed Tawanchai to leave Saitama Super Arena as the interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Appearing during the ONE 172 post-event press conference, Noiri said his self-belief never wavered despite the odds he was up against.

"So for this fight, I knew the whole world was looking at me and that I was going to lose and Tawanchai would win, but I kept believing in myself. And my team and I were sure that we could get a belt."

Moreover, the Team Vasileus athlete also thanked Chatri Sityodtong and his loyal fans for sticking with him after his unfavorable start in the promotion. He added:

"So we tried hard for this, and we proved it. I really would like to thank Chatri for giving me this opportunity."

The replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is available at watch.onefc.com.

Breaking down Masaaki Noiri's monumental victory over the mighty Tawanchai

Masaaki Noiri kept calm amid the chaos and his patience certainly paid off. To be fair, it looked like Tawanchai was on his way to another dominant win, considering he pushed the action and got his offense going for the first two rounds.

Plus, we've witnessed the Japanese star succumb to pressure in his first two matches in ONE Championship.

However, this time around, Noiri weathered the Thai's hard kicks and kept pushing forward.

The former K-1 multi-division champ found his opening in round 3 by working Tawanchai's body and unleashing a left hook from hell that took away his opponent's aura of invincibility.

The fearless Masaaki Noiri never looked back and seized the moment, swarming Tawanchai to etch his name in the history books.

Watch the ONE 172 post-event press conference:

