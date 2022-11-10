“The work will be hard” - Joseph Lasiri plans to fight smart against the aggressive Rodtang Jitmuangnon

ONE strawweight Muay Thai champion Joseph Lasiri is well aware of the daunting challenge that lies before him at ONE on Prime Video 4. 'The Hurricane' is planning to enter the world title fight with a methodical strategy.

Lasiri is gunning for double-champ status against current flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The Italian-born striker knows the stakes of his seventh appearance inside the ONE circle.

The 31-year-old recently spoke with ONE Championship regarding his mindset entering the ONE on Prime Video 4 co-headliner. He said:

“I don’t want to stay in front of him too much. Don’t go toe-to-toe every time. The work will be hard. But I can accept that feeling in many different ways.”

Coming into the bout, Lasiri has secured back-to-back stoppage victories, including his title-winning performance against Prajanchai this past May.

Joseph Lasiri readying for career-altering challenge

The opportunity to become a two-division champion doesn't come around very often, making this upcoming fight a career-altering moment for Joseph Lasiri.

'The Hurricane' discussed the challenge that lies ahead of him with ONE:

“It is not about winning or losing, it’s to challenge myself. Now I come back to fight the top fighter in the flyweight division. I’m ready to challenge myself another time, like I did before. I hope to get the win to show other people what one man can do.”

Lasiri underwent some struggles early on in his ONE tenure, going 0-4 in his first four outings. He fully found his rhythm in December 2021 and hasn't looked back since.

The strawweight champ trains alongside several world-class talents at Kick and Punch Milano in his native country. His preparation and dedication have led him to this superfight at ONE on Prime Video 4. His opponent is a ONE legend with notable wins over Jonathan Haggerty, Danial Williams, and Walter Goncalves, amongst others.

Fans can watch Joseph Lasiri attempt to become a two-division champion when he takes on Rodtang at ONE on Prime Video 4 on November 18, live from Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Check out Joseph Lasiri's knockout at ONE: Winter Warriors 2 below:

