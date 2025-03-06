"The world is becoming Twitch chat" - Internet reacts to Ryan Garcia's hilarious "No Diddy" remark in response to Oscar De La Hoya's praise

Ryan Garcia is determined to work his way back into the good graces of boxing. His promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, recently spoke glowingly of the star, prompting him to respond with a tongue-in-cheek remark that left fans on social media reacting with humor.

During a press conference meant to generate hype for his upcoming boxing match with Rolando 'Rolly' Romero on May 2, 'KingRy' became the subject of tremendous praise from De La Hoya. However, in response to De La Hoya stating that Garcia is determined to 'get on top,' Garcia couldn't help but say the following:

"Oh, sh*t. Pause, man. You gotta pause, it's no Diddy."

Check out Ryan Garcia's humorous response to Oscar De La Hoya's praise:

This drew many fans to the clip, which has since been shared on X/Twitter. The reaction to the joke was largely positive, with many expressing their disbelief over Garcia's sense of humor. However, this isn't the first time he has referenced Sean Combs, better known by his stage name, 'P. Diddy.'

One fan simply praised Garcia's comedic timing.

"Ryan's hilarious"

Others found humor in De La Hoya's reaction to the entire interaction.

"Oscar being so confused has me crying"

Many, though, maintained their focus on Garcia's humor.

"Lmao Ryan is funny asf"

Another fan joked about the world's sense of humor devolving into what is commonly found on Twitch chats.

"The world is becoming Twitch chat..."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Garcia is currently on a goodwill tour in an attempt to rehabilitate his image following his controversy-filled 2024, with the final instance leading to his expulsion from the WBC, which is one of boxing's four major sanctioning bodies.

Ryan Garcia used P. Diddy against his most recent opponent

In 2024, record producer and rapper P. Diddy found himself embroiled in a slew of legal controversies. This led to immediate attention being shifted toward those associated with him, including Devin Haney, who Ryan Garcia faced in his most recent fight.

"Keep playing with me. ITS WAR ON EVEVRYTHING"

Garcia wasted no time in sharing pictures of Haney and Diddy in a swimming pool, using X/Twitter as his main platform. While the pair's feud successfully drew hype for the fight, and Garcia stunned everyone in attendance by scoring an initial upset, the fight was ultimately overturned following a positive ostarine test.

