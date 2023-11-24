“The world will see” - Fans expect big things from American striker Luke Lessei’s impending ONE Championship debut

American star Luke Lessei is the latest highly touted Muay Thai prospect who joined ONE Championship and is ready to showcase his skills to the global audience as he will make his debut in the promotion on December 8.

Lessei will be welcomed by veteran Jo Nattawut in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 17 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in a featherweight Muay Thai contest.

Before he graces the hallowed ring of Lumpinee, ONE Championship has teased fans with a short clip of the 27-year-old that they posted on November 23, 2023, while showing several combinations that he might use against ‘Smokin’ Jo.

They captioned the Instagram post with:

“The countdown begins! 👊💥 Luke Lessei is gearing up for his ONE debut against “Smokin” Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video 🥊 Who’s excited for this showdown? 🥳 @lukethechef_”

Because of his excellent preview of powerful strikes, fans couldn’t help themselves but be excited for his upcoming first match under the world’s largest martial arts organization, as users @noe_turdjmann, @cameron.steffen, @scottyfreee, @jordanhaser, and @aldrinfpano commented:

“Congrats to him for making into the big show. He deserves it”

“Bro is coming different for this fight, in the gym seeing it first hand. Dont blink December 8th🤫”

“He been at this level, the world will see 🕜”

“Luke’s about to shock the world😵‍💫”

“Debut vs Smokin Joe means you’ve been on the radar🫡“

Screenshot of fans' comments

Luke Lessei wants to take Jo Nattawut’s number four rank in the featherweight division

Jo Nattawut may be experiencing a three-fight skid as he received losses from absolute monsters Chingiz Allazov, Jamal Yusupov, and Tawanchai PK Saenchai, but he is still one of the top contenders in the featherweight Muay Thai division with five wins in ONE Championship.

This is exactly what Luke Lessei would want to take from Nattawut as they square off on December 8. If ‘The Chef’ gets the job done, he will instantly get a ranking in the top five and start his run toward a possible world title shot.

ONE Fight Night 17: Krkylia vs. Roberts on Prime Video will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.