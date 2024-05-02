"Their hearts are poor" - Andrew Tate reacts after Jon Jones calls out MMA content creator for saying "anything they want"

Andrew Tate recently responded to Jon Jones after the UFC heavyweight champion criticized social media influencers.

'Bones' turned to X and expressed his astonishment at the considerable impact wielded by influencers, especially over the younger generation. It seemed pretty clear that the heavyweight champion was taking aim at popular MMA content creator 'The MMA Guru', after the latter had made questionable comments about the 36-year-old's sexuality. Jones also raised doubts about the authenticity of these figures:

"Crazy that we live in a world where influencers can persuade the minds of the boys on the internet. Literally some random loser with a microphone in his basement. People can just say anything they want these days. I find it fascinating."

Tate, known for his controversial presence as a social media influencer, appeared to echo Jones' sentiment. 'Cobra' suggested that these celebrities cherry-pick pieces of information that align with their ideology:

"Correct. And they lie by omission. They omit all the evidence against their narrative- 999 pieces of it. Find one that semi-supports their bullsh*t, and they amplify it. Peasants who fear the arena never enjoy the shade of an olive tree. Their hearts are poor."

'Bones' is currently in the process of recovering from surgeries aimed at repairing a torn pectoral muscle. The injury resulted in Jones' withdrawal from a planned title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last November.

Jon Jones hails Andrew Tate for his influence on masses

During an interview in February at Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs rugby club (via Backyard Violence), Jon Jones was asked about his thoughts on Andrew Tate. Jones responded by mentioning that he has watched some of Tate's kickboxing training videos and expressed pride in 'Cobra' for his impact on the general public:

"I’ve seen some of his training videos. I haven’t seen much of his actual work, but he looks solid. I’m just proud of the person that he’s trying to be for human beings. He’s always trying to share some knowledge; he doesn’t always hit the mark, but he’s trying to help men and women think outside the box and expand our knowledge, and I’m grateful for that."

Tate has become associated with the combat sports community due to his discussions about his career as a professional kickboxer. Additionally, the self-proclaimed 'Top-G' is widely recognized for his content, which purportedly promotes toxic masculinity and misogyny.

'Cobra', alongside his sibling Tristian Tate, was apprehended by Romanian authorities in Bucharest in December 2022 on a myriad of serious charges, ranging from r*pe and money laundering to human trafficking, clandestine filming, and leading a criminal syndicate involved in exploiting vulnerable women.