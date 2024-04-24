"Daddy's home" - Fans react as Jon Jones gets back in the gym for the first time since his injury

Jon Jones has given fans a promising update regarding his octagon return. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with several training partners, as well as longtime coach Greg Jackson. It marks the first time Jones has trained since his devastating injury.

Ahead of a UFC 295 heavyweight title fight with divisional legend Stipe Miocic, 'Bones' tore a pectoral tendon, for which he required immediate surgery. Afterward, he embarked on a long recovery journey, but was not yet in good enough condition to resume training. Now, however, he has.

Fans flocked to the comment section of his Instagram post, where their opinions on his impending return varied from supportive to disappointed in his choice of opponent, as many long to see 'Bones' face interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, including the Englishman himself.

One fan expressed excitement over Jones' training post.

"DADDY'S HOME"

This was echoed by another fan.

"Can't wait to see you fight"

Others, however, called for him to fight Aspinall.

"Fight Aspinall or vacate the belt"

Meanwhile, one fan was certain that Jones would defeat Aspinall should the two ever fight.

"@mike_melhuish he's coming to steamroll ya boi aspirin"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Jon Jones' first training update

Some fans, however, called for him to face defending UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who capped off UFC 300 with a decisive knockout over Jamahal Hill and a declaration of intent to fight at heavyweight.

Unfortunately, this is even more unlikely given Dana White's reluctance to see 'Poatan' at heavyweight.

Jon Jones' octagon return will almost certainly be against Stipe Miocic

A title defense against all-time great heavyweight Stipe Miocic has been Jon Jones' plan since capturing heavyweight gold at UFC 285. After making short work of Ciryl Gane, 'Bones' called out the former champion to a lukewarm response that has since worsened over time, with many fans dismissing the matchup.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, Jones has remained resistant to calls for him to face the likes of interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. While he has appeared more open to the bout in recent months, he still refuses to outright identify Aspinall as an opponent for him to face before his bout with Miocic.