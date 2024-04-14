UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill: Live round-by-round updates

The main event at UFC 300 features a thrilling light heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Alex Pereira and former title holder Jamahal Hill.

Having captured two UFC undisputed titles in under seven fights in the world's premier MMA promotion, 'Poatan' is on a dream run in his career. In his most recent bout at UFC 295, the Brazilian TKO'd former champion Jiri Prochazka in the second round to lay claim to the 205-pound belt.

Pereira is 9-2 in MMA and was a double champion at Glory (kickboxing) before making the switch to mixed martial arts. So one might think the Brazilian would have the upper hand on the feet and his opponent would have to employ a grappling-heavy game to deal with 'Poatan'. However, Hill has other plans in store.

While discussing a potential fight against Pereira in one of his YouTube videos, 'Sweet Dreams' had guaranteed that he'd best his opponent at his own game, on the feet.

The American is no slouch in the striking department. He holds seven knockout wins in his 12-1 and one no-contest MMA record.

While he conquered the 205-pound belt in a unanimous decision win against Glover Teixeira in 2023, in a cruel twist of fate the 32-year-old had to vacate the belt after suffering an Achilles tendon tear that necessitated a long layoff. Now a fully recovered Hill is itching to reclaim the title he technically never lost.

According to the UFC's official website, 'Poatan' is a -135 favorite over Hill (+114 underdog).

Watch the final face-off for the UFC 300 main event below:

UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Round 1:

As the fight commences, Pereira opens up with an outside leg kick. Hill is trying to close the distance with his opponent. A good right had over-the-top lands for 'Sweet Dreams'.

The fighters seem to be feeling out their opponent in the opening round. Not much action in the first round. A left hand to the midsection lands for Hill.

'Poatan' trying to press his opponent. He lands a vicious left hook which floors 'Sweet Dreams'. The Brazilian follows it up with unrelenting ground and pound forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Official Result: Alex Pereria def. Jamahal Hill via KO [ 3:14 of Round 1]

Watch Alex Pereira celebrate his win at UFC 300 below:

