"Them heavyweights getting PAID" - Fans react as Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury PPV buys come to light 

On May 18, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk headlined one of the biggest pay-per-view fight cards in recent boxing history. With the amount of purchases the event had recently made public, the undisputed heavyweight title fight proved to be a monetary success.

According to ESPN boxing reporter Mike Coppinger, the title fight drew over 1.5 million pay-per-view purchases. Per the report, the event revenue exceeded $50 million with most of the purchases coming from Fury's home country of the United Kingdom.

Coppinger also noted on ESPN that the event generated an additional $40 million in advertisement and $3 million in ticket sales.

"Them heavyweights getting PAID"

"Jake Paul is drooling at the mouth looking at that number"

"Imagine what Fury vs. Joshua would do"

"Can't wait for the rematch"

"StreamEast probably did double that"

How much did Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk cost?

While the 'Ring of Fire' undisputed heavyweight title fight event did prove to be successful, the event undeniably cost the Riyadh Season a pretty penny.

Along with the pay-per-view numbers, ESPN's Mike Coppinger provided an estimate of the event's total cost. According to the reporter, the total cost for the event fighter purses, broadcast production, travel costs, event staff, and entertainment fees was roughly $120 million.

With the event being held in Riyadh and largely funded by Turki Alalshikh and the Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority, Coppinger did not provide additional revenue that the nation received in connection to the event. Such factors would include tourism costs from the thousands of fans and celebrities who made a trip to the Middle East for the fight.