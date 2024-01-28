Themba Gorimbo next fight: Zimbabwean fighter with a special connection to ‘The Rock’ set for UFC return in February 

Themba Gorimbo will enter his next fight with the most amount of hype and pressure in his career.

Despite being just 11-4 at 33 years old, the MMA Masters product went viral in 2023 for his relationship with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. In July 2023, Gorimbo was granted a surprise visit from Johnson at his gym, who gifted the previously homeless fighter with a house.

Johnson stated that he was moved by Gorimbo's reported story of having just over $7 in his bank account prior to a UFC Vegas 73 win over Takashi Sato. Johnson felt moved by the story due to being in a similar situation of poverty.

Following the widespread coverage of Johnson's support of Gorimbo, the Zimbabwean welterweight enters a bout with Pete Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 85 as a considerable favorite.

'The Answer' is currently 1-1 in the UFC, having previously lost to AJ Fletcher in his promotional debut. After thanking Johnson for the generous financial assistance, Gorimbo vowed to make his fans 'proud' and become a UFC champion.

Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez preview

Ahead of a clash with the heavy-hitting Pete Rodriguez, Themba Gorimbo has promised to make his supporters — including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson — proud in 2024.

Both fighters enter the contest with 1-1 records in the UFC. Rodriguez had the unfortunate task of facing Jack Della Maddalena in his debut before knocking the infamous Mike Jackson unconscious in his most recent performance. He has since attempted to drop down to lightweight and face Natan Levy twice, with both fights being canceled due to his failed weight cut.

Though his officially listed nickname is 'The Answer,' Gorimbo often refers to himself on social media as 'The Cinderella Man' due to his career storyline. Before receiving assistance from Johnson, Gorimbo reportedly also was guided by MMA Masters teammate Colby Covington.

According to the betting lines, Gorimbo has moved to a sizeable favorite after the odds opened as a closer matchup. The market has likely been influenced by fans supporting Gorimbo due to his connection with Johnson.