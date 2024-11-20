Theo Von and Joe Rogan open up on cultural shifts redefining identity and societal power dynamics: "It's a way to be unique"

The episode #2226 of The Joe Rogan Experience featured the return of beloved comedian Theo Von, with whom the popular podcaster conversed about the world's changing social and cultural landscapes. Rogan, a fellow comedian, has his finger on the pulse of society, much like Von.

Comedy is often used as a transmission vector for new cultural elements, and both men discussed the new wave of identity politics that has been taking American society by storm. Von expressed confusion over the usage of pronouns, which prompted Rogan to offer his thoughts on the matter.

"It's just a way to be unique, and it's a way to be in a marginalized community. If you're just a regular person, if you're a regular white person you're at the lower end of the social hierarchy amongst woke, woke people. But if you're queer or non-binary, now you're in a protected group."

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan and Theo Von speculating on identity politics (10:17):

It marked a curious conversation between the UFC commentator and Von, especially given how several noteworthy queer fighters there are and have been in the UFC. Amanda Nunes, widely regarded as the greatest women's fighter of all time, is the first openly gay UFC champion.

She isn't the only one either. Raquel Pennington, who once faced 'The Lioness' in a lopsided loss, briefly reigned as the UFC women's bantamweight champion and as another openly gay titleholder. This was also the case with Germaine de Randamie, who was once the UFC women's featherweight champion.

Theo Von has been a guest on several episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience

Theo Von is one of several comedians that Joe Rogan has hosted on his podcast. The two have conversed over countless topics, including comedy, which remains one of Rogan's primary passions. However, Von also represents a channel into the melding of comedy and politics, given how popular he is in right-wing circles.

Check out another JRE episode featuring Theo Von:

Von himself went on to found his own podcast, even hosting former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who broke down on one of the podcast's most viewed episodes. Moreover, the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump also served as the guest on his podcast earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback