Theory about disclosure of Jeffrey Epstein's list shared by Joe Rogan's podcast guest earns a strong "Streisand effect" warning from Alex Jones

Alex Jones has chimed in on the intense debates regarding Joe Rogan's recent conversation with a Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast guest about the alleged list of clients of accused s*x trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. Jones issued a strong warning that the guest's assertions concerning the controversial 'Epstein List' could be amplified by a "Streisand effect."

The Streisand effect implies a phenomenon where an attempt(s) to hide, censor, or divert attention away from something has an inadvertently contrary effect and ends up drawing even more attention to it.

On episode #2284 of JRE this month, host Joe Rogan and independent researcher Ian Carroll addressed various topics, including the 'Epstein List.' Carroll suggested that the 'Epstein List' was least likely to be revealed by the current Donald Trump-helmed U.S. regime.

The previous Joe Biden-helmed U.S. regime similarly refused to fully publicize the 'Epstein List.' Well, Carroll explained that U.S. intelligence agencies, miscellaneous government elements, the deep state, Israeli intelligence agencies, as well as many other powerful organizations, would prevent the unredacted versions of the Epstein files from being released.

The Epstein files allegedly contain names of powerful persons from around the world, who procured the services of Epstein's trafficked victims. Alluding that the late Epstein ensnared influential/wealthy patrons with his victims and then blackmailed the influential/wealthy persons, Carroll further alleged that America's Epstein worked for the Jewish community and Israel:

"He [Jeffrey Epstein], very clearly, was a Jewish organization of Jewish people working on behalf of Israel and other groups. And so that's a dark stain on Israel and on the Jewish people if you own it."

Watch Rogan and Carroll's discussion below (2:24:46):

Carroll clarified that not all Jewish or Israeli persons partook in activities of that ilk. Nevertheless, some netizens criticized him for the aforementioned claims he made on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Taking to X, Alex Jones responded to a clip from Carroll's JRE conversation. Jones referenced Epstein, the latter's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and Maxwell's father and claimed they were Israeli intelligence operatives. He warned Carroll's critics -- indicating that their criticism of the researcher would actually shed an even brighter light on and strengthen his assertions:

"Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and her father were all Israeli intelligence operatives and this fact is well documented. All the people running around attacking Ian Carroll for talking about this fact on Joe Rogan are only going to trigger the Streisand effect."

Joe Rogan recalls Alex Jones telling him about Jeffrey Epstein's island long ago

In 2022, Joe Rogan appeared on the Lex Fridman Podcast and, among other issues, discussed Alex Jones and Jeffrey Epstein. Rogan implied that Jones made a mistake with some of his deemed conspiracy theories, particularly about the Sandy Hook school shooting incident, but has been more right than wrong.

He highlighted that Jones battled psychotic breaks, genuine mental health challenges, alcoholism, and substance abuse that all "contributed to some very poor thinking." Rogan indicated, however, that the political commentator was rightfully unearthing disturbing alleged secrets like the Jeffrey Epstein island.

Rogan claimed Jones told him about Epstein's private island, where influential people were entrapped with underage females, long ago:

"This [Alex Jones] is the guy that was telling me about [Jeffrey] Epstein's island a f**king decade ago, at least."

Watch Rogan's assessment below (0:30):

