  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “There was a bunch on the line” - Kade Ruotolo recounts getting subbed by twin brother Tye in competition

“There was a bunch on the line” - Kade Ruotolo recounts getting subbed by twin brother Tye in competition

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Jul 03, 2024 06:25 GMT
Kade and Tye Ruotolo - Photo by ONE Championship
Kade and Tye Ruotolo - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States is one of the most talented grapplers in the world today.

At just 21 years of age, Ruotolo has accomplished much at the highest level of the sport. But he doesn't hold this lofty perch at the top by himself. Sitting alongside him is his twin brother Tye Ruotolo, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

The twin phenoms grew up rolling with each other on the mats when they began studying the 'gentle art' at age eight.

Speaking to veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on a recent guest appearance on The MMA Hour, Ruotolo recalled the last time he and his brother competed against each other professionally, and detailed what happened.

also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

Ruotolo said:

"So the last time we were brown belts, it was brown belt worlds final and it was classic. So it was the winner of the brown belt worlds finals getting invited to black belt worlds, right? There was a bunch on the line, it was a classic match. I was beating him the whole match, I was up in points advantages, kinda smashing him you could say. But with a minute and a half left, he sneaks an armbar, a nasty armbar and he just hips it and I’m just 'argh!'"

He continued:

"It was classic. He made sure I was alright at first, but once he realized I was okay, he just goes with his arms like this (points to the sky). It was all good vibes."

Today, the brothers compete in the world's largest martial arts organization in ONE Championship and both have big fights coming up.

What's next for Kade Ruotolo and Tye Ruotolo?

Tye Ruotolo is set to go up against Jozef Chen at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video this Friday, July 5th. It's a 186-pound catchweight non-title affair available for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Then on September 6th, Kade Ruotolo will defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against flyweight titleholder 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci at ONE 168: Denver.

That event goes down at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado and is also viewable on Amazon.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी