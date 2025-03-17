"There is an Israel deep state" - Hollywood actor Russell Brand gives unfiltered reaction to Joe Rogan guest's Jeffrey Epstein-Mossad connection claim

Hollywood actor Russell Brand has addressed the UFC commentator's recent conversation with a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. Brand chimed in on the JRE guest's stance about the alleged connection between Israeli intelligence agencies and Jeffrey Epstein.

On episode #2284 of JRE earlier this month, Rogan hosted independent researcher Ian Carroll. They addressed the case of Jeffrey Epstein -- a prominent financier and an accused s*x trafficker who passed away in a New York jail in 2019.

Carroll affirmed that Epstein allegedly ensnared wealthy and influential persons into intimate encounters with his trafficked victims and later blackmailed them. Moreover, he implied Epstein was an integral part of the Israeli deep state, which supposedly entrapped American politicians too. However, Carroll and Rogan clarified that not all Israeli or Jewish people were involved with Epstein.

A major talking point from the podcast episode was Carroll's indication that the current Donald Trump-led U.S. government, akin to the erstwhile Joe Biden-helmed U.S. regime, wouldn't disclose the Jeffrey Epstein files' unredacted version to the general public.

Russell Brand, who hosts the Stay Free podcast, later posted a video to his social media, weighing in on the aforementioned JRE segment about the alleged Israel-Epstein connection. Brand seemed to hail the Make America Great Again (MAGA) and Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movements helmed by current U.S. President Donald Trump.

The actor and comedian alluded that a good thing about the Trump regime is that it supposedly prioritizes free speech and nuanced discussions, even about countries' alleged deep state entities/persons.

Appearing to reference Carroll's claims concerning the alleged nexus between Epstein and Israeli intelligence agencies like Mossad, Brand called for the release of the Epstein List/Epstein files:

"One of the benefits of this new MAGA / MAHA era is complex and nuanced arguments are emerging, where we can even say, 'Well, there is an Israel deep state. If there's a U.K. deep state and a U.S. deep state, there's an Israel deep state. And to be against the Israeli deep state is not to be against Israel and not to be an anti-Semite.'"

Also, Brand made an allusion to the significance of independent media/influencers like himself in modern socio-political discourse. He reiterated the importance of nuanced debates and discussions, even in regard to potentially sensitive topics.

Check out Russell Brand's comments below (8:16):

Watch Brand's YouTube video below (*comments at 8:16):

Joe Rogan on alleged link between Jeffrey Epstein and agencies like Mossad and the CIA

Joe Rogan has hosted several celebrities, including Russell Brand himself, on the JRE podcast. In 2022, Rogan hosted fellow American comedian Whitney Cummings on episode #1850 of the podcast. Cummings notably highlighted that Harvard scientists were allegedly funded by Jeffrey Epstein.

Furthermore, Rogan recalled that a scientist told him that Epstein's donations weren't as sizeable as one might believe. The UFC commentator suggested that there was likely an intelligence agency, like Israel's Mossad or America's CIA, which Epstein was linked with in trapping and blackmailing scientists and other professionals:

"More than that he was bringing them to parties. It was an intelligence operation. Whoever was running it -- whether it was Mossad, or whether it was the CIA, or whether it was a combination of both -- it was an intelligence operation."

Watch Joe Rogan's assessment below (29:47):

