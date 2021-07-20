"There are lines that you don't cross" - Cory Sandhagen describes T.J. Dillashaw's EPO use as 'gross'

Cory Sandhagen has given his take regarding his opponent T.J. Dillashaw's scandalous past. 'Sandman' will welcome back Dillashaw, who will be returning from a 30-month hiatus due to a doping violation suspension.

Ahead of their UFC Vegas 32 main event clash, Sandhagen has spoken about his former teammate's transgression. Speaking with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Sandhagen said:

"There are lines that you don't cross in the sport. You shouldn't try to cheap-shot people. You shouldn't go outside of the rules while you're in there. And you definitely shouldn't do anything that is illegal in order to give yourself a huge advantage in a fight."

According to Sandhagen, Dillashaw will have to live with the consequences of his decisions. He then added that resorting to illegal tactics is something that he finds "gross" on a professional and personal level. Sandhagen added:

"As a competitor, and really, as a person, really the only word that I could kinda come up for it is - it doesn't bother me, T.J. has to live with T.J.'s decisions; I have to live with my decisions - but it is like a little bit gross in my opinion to put yourself in an illegal advantage in a one-on-one combat scenario and something that your really love. I mean, it's gross. If there's a word for it, it's kinda just gross."

Watch Cory Sandhagen's full interview below:

Cory Sandhagen could fight for the title if he beats T.J. Dillashaw

Cory Sandhagen was on the cusp of earning a title shot against then-UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan. However, his seven-fight winning streak was snapped by Aljamain Sterling, who went on to take the title away from Yan due to a disqualification.

But Sandhagen would quickly recover with back-to-back stoppage wins – a stunning TKO over Marlon Moraes and a possible 'Knockout of the Year' against former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. If 'Sandman' can do the same to Dillashaw, it's highly likely that he will fight for the title next.

