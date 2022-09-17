"There has never been a person that was that famous"- Joe Rogan and Jon Peters discuss the life and impact of Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson

Joe Rogan and legendary film producer Jon Peters recently discussed Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson's fame and popularity on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

Jon Peters is widely known in Hollywood as one of the most experienced producers in the business. The 77-year-old has worked for iconic movies such as the original and remake of 'A Star is Born' (1976, 2018), Muhammad Ali's biopic 'Ali' (2001), 'Superman Returns' (2006), and 'Batman' (1989).

While appearing on the JRE podcast, Peters and Rogan spoke about Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley, their impact on music, and how popular they were during the height of their careers.

Rogan said:

"There has never been a person like him [Elvis Presley] before that was that famous. Ever. Michael Jackson was like the next one, right. There's never been someone like him either."

Peters followed up by telling a story about the first time he met Michael Jackson:

"Michael Jackson and I, I went to him when I was doing 'Batman'. I had prints to do the music. I wanted Michael to do the warring theme, like a fight song. Michael backed out but we became friends, he took me to his house, he showed me Thriller. He said to me, 'You did American Werewolf [In London] and I copied you to do Thriller!'"

Daniel Cormier praises Joe Rogan's octagon interview with Khamzat Chimaev

UFC Hall of Famer and Joe Rogan's commentary partner Daniel Cormier praised Rogan's interview and pressing questions when he spoke to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

'Borz' was at the heart of the controversy during last weekend's pay-per-view, which saw him miss the non-title welterweight limit of 171lbs by 7.5lbs for his main-event bout against Nate Diaz. The UFC were forced into a reshuffle of the card and Chimaev was instead dropped from the headline slot and faced Kevin Holland in a catchweight fight.

The Chechen-born fighter tackled the American immediately and held him down before locking in a submission victory in the first round. Rogan then entered the octagon and pressed Chimaev about his staggering weight miss.

In a recent episode of the DC & RC Show, Daniel Cormier praised his commentary partner for continually pressing Chimaev for an answer even when he tried to dodge the question:

"I love, after the fight Joe Rogan said, 'Hey, Khamzat, great performance as always, but you missed weight by seven-and-a-half pounds.' Khamzat goes, 'I don't wanna talk about this,' and Rogan pressed him again. And Rogan asked him again, and Rogan asked him a hard question. I love that he made him accountable in that moment to not just shine."

