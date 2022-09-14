"I love that he made him accountable in that moment to not just shine" - Daniel Cormier lauds Joe Rogan for repeatedly questioning Khamzat Chimaev about his weight cut during post-fight interview 

Joe Rogan did not let Khamzat Chimaev's victory over Kevin Holland completely overshadow the Chechen-born Swede's terrible weight miss at UFC 279. During the post-fight octagon interview, Rogan persistently asked Chimaev about his weight miss, forcing 'Borz' to cough up some answers.

Daniel Cormier loved the fact that his commentary booth partner did not let Chimaev have his moment of glory without any accountability. The former UFC double champion said on The DC & RC Show:

"I love, after the fight Joe Rogan said, 'Hey, Khamzat, great performance as always, but you missed weight by seven and a half pounds'. Khamzat goes, 'I don't wanna talk about this', and Rogan pressed him again. And Rogan asked him again, and Rogan asked him a hard question. I love that he made him accountable in that moment to not just shine."

Watch the video from the 19:00 mark below:

Khamzat Chimaev's post-fight interview with Joe Rogan

Khamzat Chimaev quickly turned heel in the lead-up to UFC 279. After a backstage brawl with Kevin Holland at the pre-fight presser, Chimaev went on to miss weight by 7.5 lbs for his welterweight clash against Nate Diaz. 'Borz' played heel to perfection, flipping off a booing crowd at the weigh-ins.

The Chechen-born Swede killer approached his post-fight octagon interview in a similar fashion, shouting at the crowd:

"So what now? Say something! I f*** up all your boys! This is Chechnya m****rf***ers"

However, Joe Rogan did not let Khamzat Chimaev evade the most obvious topic - him missing weight. The UFC color commentator said:

"You came into this fight far overweight, what was that all about?"

Sounding entirely dismissive, Chimaev responded:

"I don't care about that shit [inaudible]! I killed that guy. Gotta go for everybody!"

However, Rogan was having none of it and further prodded:

"I know you don't care about that but if you wanna compete for the welterweight title, it's important that they know that you can make a 170 pounds."

Chimaev then hinted that he could have made weight, but the doctors were to blame for stopping his weight cut. Joe Rogan continued:

"I believe that Khamzat but imagine if this was a fight for the title and you came in eight pounds over, it wouldn't have taken place."

'Borz' then claimed that he wasn't very far off from the 171 lbs limit before he started consuming water and vitamins on doctors' advice. The UFC color commentator made Chimaev confirm his claims of doctors allegedly stopping him from cutting weight.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's post-fight interview with Rogan below:

Edited by David Andrew