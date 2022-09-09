"Trying so hard to sell this mid card" - Fans and fighters react to backstage brawl between Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, and Nate Diaz that led to cancelation of UFC 279 presser

Fans and fighters on social media had mixed reactions to the UFC 279 press conference backstage brawl involving Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, and Nate Diaz.

Chimaev, Diaz, and the rest of the UFC 279 combatants were scheduled to take part in a pre-fight press conference. However, an altercation between 'Borz' and Holland reportedly sparked a backstage melee.

According to reporter Ariel Helwani, the brawl was broken up by fighter-turned-manager Tiki Ghosn. However, things took a turn for the worse when Diaz's crew arrived and saw Ghosn with Chimaev's group. Feeling betrayed by Ghosn, Diaz reportedly threw water bottles, slaps, and kicks at him.

Check out Helwani's report regarding the incident below:

Needless to say, the incident sparked intrigue among the MMA community. Here’s how fighters and fans reacted to news of the cancelation of the UFC 279 press event.

UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson was disappointed with his fellow fighters. He reminded his colleagues that people paid money to be part of the presser, and that their actions directly affected those who came to support the event.

"Fighters stop acting like idiots before the fight. Don’t be messing up press conferences, weigh ins and fights. People pay their hard earned money to be apart of "

Brunson's sentiments were echoed by up-and-coming MMA prospect Bo Nickal. The three-time NCAA Division I national champion labeled those involved as "unprofessional."

Chris Weidman and Vince Morales were desperately seeking more details, while Marlon 'Chito' Vera, Chase Hooper, and Chris Leben chimed in with their thoughts.

Some fans on are convinced that the brawl was just another ploy by the UFC to try to sell what is seen as an underwhelming fight card. Meanwhile, others have opposing opinions as to who deserves the blame for the incident.

"An absolute s*** show" - Dana White reacts to UFC 279 brawl

UFC 279 press conference attendees were disappointed after Dana White announced that the event is being called off "for everybody's safety."

The UFC boss appeared on stage to apologize to the fans and media members, but asserted that his decision was the best move.

"S*** show. An absolute s*** show back there. Ask them questions. There's lots of crazy s*** going on back there. ... Trust me when I tell you this is the right decision not to do this press conference right now. For everybody's safety, this is the right decision. I apologize."

White also blamed the lack of security along with the overwhelming number of people backstage that led to the situation spiraling out of control.

