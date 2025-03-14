"There is no Nina-Drama curse" - Nina-Marie Daniele pulls liability waiver stunt on Marvin Vettori after UFC 313 criticism involving Alex Pereira

Popular MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele has often been a subject of criticism from a section of fans who blame her for the misfortunes of the fighters she linked with before their fights. As such, she urged Marvin Vettori, who is scheduled to fight Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 104, to sign a waiver.

Recently, Alex Pereira lost the light heavyweight title at UFC 313, Sean Strickland failed to win the middleweight title at UFC 312, and Arman Tsarukyan had to pull out from his lightweight title fight at UFC 311. Since all three had done skits with Daniele ahead of their fights, fans blamed their misfortunes on the 36-year-old.

With Marvin Vettori looking to bounce back from his disastrous performance against Jared Cannonier from UFC Vegas 75 in 2023, Daniele linked up with 'The Italian Dream' for her latest skit. Before they proceeded forward, Daniele gave a pen and a waiver to Vettori and said:

"So I've created a contract that says 'There is no Nina-Drama curse, and if you lose it's your fault."

Vettori hilariously replied:

"I'm illiterate, people know that I'm illiterate. I don't want to sign this."

The middleweight contender also stated if he loses to Dolidze, which he doesn't think would happen, it would be Daniele's fault. He even blamed her for Tsarukyan's misfortune.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's skit with Marvin Vettori below:

Nina-Marie Daniele says Marvin Vettori was 'martyr for the cause'

Marvin Vettori headlined UFC 263 with then-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The pair had fought before at UFC on FOX 29, where Vettori lost via split decision. Nonetheless, preluding UFC 263, 'The Italian Dream' was subject to hilarious social media criticism.

For the promotional photoshoot for the PPV event, Vettori wore his green shorts backwards. The 31-year-old disclosed what went down in his recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele. Since his unfortunate incident has made the UFC cautious that it never happens again, Daniele said:

"So you were the martyr for the cause. Now, they always check"

Vettori had done the photoshoot immediately after cutting weight and unknowingly wore it backwards. However, he realized it and new pictures with the shorts worn correctly were taken. Unfortunately for Vettori, the one who uploaded it on social media put the wrong ones.

Many fighters had worn shorts backwards, but Vettori was the first one whose pictures were uploaded. As such, the UFC executives recheck before uploading photos ever since.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comments below (0:34):

