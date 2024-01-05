“There is nobody in my head right now” – Tawanchai doesn’t have anyone on his radar to open 2024 account

After closing out 2023 in spectacular fashion, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai does not have anyone on his radar for 2024.

Through the past 12 months, the Thai superstar added four more impressive wins to his resume — two in kickboxing and another two in the art of eight limbs. But perhaps none were as important as his unanimous decision victory over former ONE world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Stepping into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tawanchai closed out his year with a spectacular showing against Superbon in the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event. After securing a unanimous decision victory against one of the greatest strikers in combat sports history, fight fans were quick to wonder what’s next for the divisional kingpin.

Well, not even the champ himself knows the answer to that question.

“There is nobody in my head right now,’ he told Combat Matrix during a recent interview (00:38). “I’ll take a break and think about who I want to meet next.”

Could Tawanchai gun for a second ONE world title in 2024?

The Thai titleholder has now won seven straight wins dating back to January 2022. He kicked off his year with an incredible 49-second knockout of Jamal Yusupov before turning his attention toward kickboxing.

Strapping on the eight-ounce gloves, he secured two more victories, besting Davit Kiria and ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

Showing his ability to compete in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, could we see Tawanchai attempt to claim a second ONE world title in 2024?

Who do you want to see the Thai square off with when he makes his highly anticipated return to the ring this year?

